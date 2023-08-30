Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone Holidaying In Kenya? Photo With Fans Go Viral

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are undeniably among the most loved couples in Bollywood. Their presence on social media and affectionate public displays of affection never fail to catch the eye of their fans. Amid their hectic schedules, with continuous film shoots and public appearances, it was about time they took off on a well-deserved break. If recent fan pictures as anything to go by, the duo is currently enjoying their time in Kenya. Pictures of the couple posing with fans have gone viral across various social media platforms.

Some time back, a fan page called RanveeriansFC posted a photo of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on Twitter. The fan page captioned it as, “Update: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone spotted in Kenya today! Enjoy!" The photo captures the couple alongside a few fans, all smiles.

In the photo, Deepika is seen sporting a black hoodie and black trousers, while Ranveer opted for a beige jacket. The two sported their bright smiles as they posed with their fans.

On Reddit, one fan wrote, “I am so happy they came to East Africa . People here really underrate the impact of bollywood on the entire Africa .😅. We have to be biggest fans over here 🙂. We even regard you guys more than our actors." Another wrote, “This is super wholesome".

Back in April, the actress was in the picturesque Bhutan and soon after, she enjoyed a mini-break with sister Anisha Padukone in Maldives.