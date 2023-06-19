Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Walk Hand-in-Hand At Karan Deol's Wedding Reception; Watch

Actress Deepika Padukone made a special appearance alongside husband Ranveer Singh at the wedding reception of actor Karan Deol in Mumbai. The reception was hosted by Karan’s father, Sunny Deol. Ranveer’s family, including his father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, mother Anju Bhavnani, and sister Ritika Bhavnani, were also present. Karan had earlier married his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya during the day.

In a video that is now doing the rounds on the internet, Ranveer and Deepika can be seen entering the reception hall at Taj Lands End. Ranveer guides Deepika as they walk in together. Ranveer can be seen sporting a white sherwani and pants with a matching stole and sunglasses, while Deepika looks stunning in a black anarkali. The couple greeted guests and also enjoyed a live performance during the reception, alongside Kapil Sharma. Ranveer had earlier attended Karan’s sangeet ceremony without Deepika. During the event, he hugged Karan and even lifted him up on stage.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Sunny Deol’s son tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya in Mumbai. The wedding took place in the presence of family members and close friends. Later in the evening, Karan took to his Instagram to share the official photos from the wedding. Sharing the wedding pictures, he wrote, “You are my today and all of my tomorrows The beginning of a beautiful journey in our lives. We are overwhelmingly thankful for the abundant blessings and well wishes that surround us!" In the first photo, one can see Drisha keeping her hand on Karan’s shoulder as they partakein on the wedding rituals. As soon as he shared the pictures, fans congratulated the couple. Ranveer Singh also dropped heart emojis in the comment section.