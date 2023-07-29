Ranveer Singh Drives Him Luxurious Car, Celebrates RRKPK Success; Deepika Padukone Joins Him Too

Ranveer Singh’s much-awaited movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani finally hit theatres on Friday, July 28. While the official opening day collection numbers are still awaited, it is estimated that the film will record around Rs 10 crore at the box office on day one. Therefore, the cast of RRKPK joined Karan Johar at his residence in Mumbai on Friday night to celebrate their film’s success.

Ranveer Singh was snapped arriving at Karan Johar’s place late last night. He was seen driving his luxurious Lamborghini himself as he arrived for the bash. The actor sported a white T-shirt and gave flying kisses to the paparazzi.

Soon after, Ranveer Singh’s wife and actress Deepika Padukone joined him too. She sported a floral print green shirt and looked gorgeous as ever. Watch the videos here:

After the party, another video of Rocky aka Ranveer and Deepika surfaced online in which the husband-wife duo were seen chatting as they were heading back to their home.

Besides Ranveer and Deepika, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor also attended Karan Johar’s bash at his residence.