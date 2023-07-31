Ranveer Singh Gets Protective of Deepika Padukone, Refuses To Let Her Go As Fans Mob Them

Ranveer Singh was seen being protective of Deepika Padukone when they were mobbed by fans and paparazzi. On Sunday night, Ranveer and Deepika were spotted visiting Sabyasachi’s store in Mumbai. The actors were seen twinning in white. While Ranveer wore a white tee and a pair of white pants, Deepika was seen wearing a white tee with a pair of denim pants. Ranveer styled his look with a yellow hat and a pair of sunglasses.

In a video shared a paparazzo, Ranveer and Deepika were seen leaving the building when they were greeted by fans. Ranveer instantly switched to a protective mode and refused to let Deepika go until she was safely seated in the car. Watch the video below:

Over the weekend, Deepika watched Ranveer’s film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. On Sunday, Ranveer shared a video in which he revealed that she enjoyed the movie. In the video, she was also seen replicating the hookstep of the song What Jhumka. Later in the video, Ranveer Singh asks Deepika to repeat after himself. He says, “Baby say this is Rocky Randhawa this side". Deepika Padukone obliged him by mouthing the words in a manly voice. Then they both go on to say, “Hi babes! Love you from last life". The two instantly burst into laughter.

Sharing the video, Ranveer wrote, “She LLLLLLLOVED it!!! @deepikapadukone #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani."

Deepika also proved she is Ranveer’s biggest cheerleader during their movie date. The actress, who married Ranveer in 2018, was seen making her way to catch the Saturday night show with him. While she opted for a denim look, fans were pleasantly surprised to see Deepika wear a special jacket that celebrated Ranveer.