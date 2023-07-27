Ranveer Singh Gives Alia Bhatt a Hug as They Wrap Rocky Aur Rani Pre-Release Promotions; Watch

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have wrapped the pre-release promotions of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and are gearing for the film’s release now. The film, which marks Karan Johar’s directorial comeback, is all set to hit the cinemas tomorrow, July 28. On Thursday evening, Ranveer and Alia returned to Mumbai after their final leg of pre-release promotions. The actors had returned from Chandigarh.

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Ranveer and Alia were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Despite the heavy rains, the actors posed for the cameras. Ranveer and Alia twinned in an all-black outfit. Alia also had the words, “What Jhuka???" on the tee. As they made their way to their respective cars, Ranveer was seen giving Alia a warm hug as they parted ways at the airport.

Alia and Ranveer reunite for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani four years after they were seen in Gully Boy. Directed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani sees the duo in a different avatar. The film also stars veteran actors such as Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.