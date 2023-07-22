Ranveer Singh Grooves With Yashraj Mukhate On Tuada Kutta Tommy, Fans React; Watch

Ranveer Singh was on Friday spotted grooving with the music composer and internet sensation Yashraj Mukhate on the popular viral rap Tuada Kutta Tommy. The video, which went viral in no time, has left fans ecstatic. They immediately remembered Shehnaaz Gill who said this line when she participated in Bigg Boss 13.

In the video, shared by Instant Bollywood, we can see Ranveer Singh dressed in grey colour formal dancing with Yashraj Mukhate as he sings the rap. The actor was seemingly enjoying it. He later on even has a conversation with the audience. As soon as the video was shared, fans were quick enough to give Shehnaaz Gill credit. One of the fans wrote, “#shehnaazgill se labo se nikli huye har baat pyari lagti hai." Another wrote, “Shehnaaz gill isvthe original content creator." In the past many celebrities have danced to this viral song. Deepika Padukone has also shared a video of this song in which she was seen dancing with Ranveer Singh.

Watch the viral video here: