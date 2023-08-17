Ranveer Singh, Harrdy Sandhu And Their Bromance At AP Dhillon’s Docu-Series Screening

Ranveer Singh definitely knows how to become the life of the party. On August 16, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor attended the screening of Indo-Canadian singer-rapper AP Dhillon’s yet-to-be-released docu-series titled AP Dhillon: First of a Kind. The event was hosted by the singer in Mumbai. And needless to say, Ranveer, with his charm and energy, stole the show at the star-studded ceremony. A video of the actor from the venue, shaking a leg with singer-actor Hardy Sandhu recently surfaced on the internet, leaving fans delighted. Harrdy Sandhu and Ranveer worked together in the film 83.

The video shared on Instagram by Instant Bollywood captured Ranveer Singh dressed stylishly for the screening ceremony. He was decked up in an all-white co-ord set and sported a pair of funky sunglasses. The actor was seen sharing a warm hug with Hardy Sandhu and having a friendly banter with him. Harrdy was dressed in a satin, blue-printed shirt, and matching shorts.

Soon after, Ranveer Singh and Harrdy Sandhu displayed their short yet groovy dance steps, rolling their hands in sync and flashing beaming smiles. Once again, the 83 co-stars hugged each other before Ranveer whispered something secretly to the Titliaan Warga singer. The celebrities were surrounded by the paparazzi and fans who were busy clicking pictures and recording videos of the two.