Aditya Chopra’s Close Friend Denies YRF Breaking Ties With Ranveer Singh, Says ‘Baiju Bawra Will Be…’

Ranveer Singh started his career with Band Baaja Baraat, a film produced by Yash Raj Films. Over the years, the actor went on to work closely with the leading production house on a number of projects like Kill Dil, Gunday, Befikre, Ladies Vs Ricky Behl to name a few. Owing to the string of flops that Ranveer Singh had delivered in association with Yash Raj Films, it was reported that Ranveer Singh won’t be a part of any more films produced by Aditya Chopra. However, a close friend of Aditya Chopra has rubbished such rumours.

As quoted by ETimes, in Subash K Jha’s report, the close friend of Aditya Chopra not only put speculations to rest but also assured that Ranveer Singh will bounce back with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra. The friend shared, “Who says Adi and Yash Raj don’t want to work with Ranveer? Adi loves Ranveer and even today Ranveer doesn’t sign a single project without running it through Adi. Ups and downs do not dictate long-term business associations in this industry. Rajesh Khanna had nine flops but he bounced back with Yash Chopra’s Daag. Ranveer too will be back in a big way with Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra. It will be the biggest hit of Ranveer’s career."

Advertisement

He also added, “They will suggest that Ranveer has been thrown out of Baiju Bawra. But Bhansali has made up his mind to work with Ranveer and Alia on that proiect."

After wrapping work on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are all set to collaborate for the third time on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next, Baiju Bawra. Buzz is that the film is all set to go on floors in mid 2023.

A source close to Pinkvilla shared, “Since the subject is very close to Mr Bhansali, he has been working on it for a long time, and has already created a strong script for the film. However, prep from the shoot perspective has also begun, as he plans to take Baiju Bawra on floors mid this year. June or July is what they are looking at."

Advertisement

The source added, “Requests for his actors’ dates have already gone to them. A large portion of the film will be shot on sets in Mumbai, and construction will begin after the final dates are locked."

Ranveer and Alia have previously worked with SLB for their individual projects. While Sanjay’s last directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi starred Alia, Ranveer was part of Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here