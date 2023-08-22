Ranveer Takes Dig At Actors Over Additional Dialogue Credit, Says 'Not My Style'; Fans Tag Kangana

Ranveer Singh is known for nailing any role he takes on. In a recent interview, he talked about how he writes his own lines for movies and even tweaks them to remember better. But unlike other actors, he doesn’t want credit for doing that in movies, he said.

In a recent interview with Anupama Chopra that is now going viral on Reddit, he shared that there was a time when he didn’t think he would become an actor; he was actively pursuing a writing career instead. Things took a turn for Ranveer when he got together with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Ram Leela. The experience allowed him to experiment with his lines and gain more confidence in dialogue writing. Karan Johar praised Ranveer’s talent and even wanted to credit him for dialogues in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, however, the actor declined it.

“He (Karan Johar) said I will give additional dialogue credit. But I was like no no I don’t want that. It’s our (actors) responsibility to take something and better it. If you can’t, what are you doing there. So, I don’t want any additional dialogue credit. I know there are some actors who have taken it, but this is not my style," he said.