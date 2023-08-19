Ranveer Singh Makes Stylish Appeanrace In Mustard Pants But Leaves Don 3 Fans Disappointed; Watch

Ranveer Singh is currently basking under the success of his recently released film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. Well, the actor has also been in the headlines after Don 3 was announced. The actor has replaced Shah Rukh Khan in the third installment. Amid this, on Friday night, the actor once again turned heads with his fashion sense as he made a stylish entry for Riteish Sindhwani’s birthday bash.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, Ranveer is seen wearing a white shirt paired with mustard pants. He was looking stylish as he waved toward the camera. He even came walking to them and shake hands. The video, which went viral, immediately grabbed the attention of fans. It looked like they were not happy with his look and immediately started trolling him for his fashion. Well, his look has mixed reactions from fans. One of the fans wrote, “He stole Deepika’s outfit and heels again! Ye nhi sudhrega." Another wrote, ‘Rocky is all hearts."

Watch the video here:

Recently, Farhan Akhtar broke his silence on the massive backlash he received for casting Ranveer Singh in Don 3. “I’m just really looking forward to get it going. I mean Ranveer is amazing. He’s great for the part. He’s also as you can imagine, really excited and really nervous, about the thing you’re filling some big shoes before you. But we went through the same emotional process when Shah Rukh did it and everyone was like ‘Oh my God, how can you replace Mr. Bachchan?.’ That whole thing happened then," Farhan told BBC Asian Network.