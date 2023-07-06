Ranveer Singh To Be Announced as New Don After RRKPK Release? Here's What We Know

Even though Don 3 has not been officially announced as of now, it has been making headlines for a long time now. Months after News18 Showsha exclusive reported that Ranveer Singh has replaced Shah Rukh Khan in Farhan Akhtar’s movie, a new report has now claimed that he is likely to be announced as the new Don soon.

As reported by Pinkvilla, the makers of Don 3 had initially planned to introduce Ranveer Singh in the franchise on his birthday i.e. today (July 6). However, since the teaser of Prabhas starrer Salaar was also launching on the same day, the makers of Don 3 changed the plan.

“Salaar team announced their teaser launch on July 6 and Excel (Entertainment) wasn’t sure if it was a good idea to launch their asset on the same day as Salaar launch. The month of July is flooded with announcements, as Salaar is expected to be followed by Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Everyone, especially Ranveer, was excited about the announcement, but eventually, they collectively put all the announcement plans on hold," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

The source also claimed that Ranveer Singh is now likely to be introduced as the new Don post the release of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Karan Johar’s directorial, which also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead will hit theatres on July 28. Therefore, Don 3 official announcement is likely to be made in the month of August.