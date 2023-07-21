Ranveer Singh Once Got Minus 10 On 100 In School Math Test? No, We Are Not Joking

Ranveer Singh is currently promoting his much-awaited film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. During one such event, the actor took a trip down memory lane and discussed his school life, when he revealed that he had once got minus 10 out of 100 in Maths.

In a video from the event, the actor can be heard saying, “Zero on hundred se koi lower laaya hai? Main laaya hun. Jisko mila tha maths mein anda, Zero on hundred minus ten for talking, so minus ten on hundred." A video of the same has got viral on Instagram.

Have a look :

Speaking of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, Ranveer would be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt for the same.

Earlier last month, the makers dropped the film’s trailer and one can say, the film promises to be a quintessential romantic entertainer. The film’s trailer gives a glimpse of Rocky and Rani’s completely contrasting world, who fall in love, but there’s no surety if they’d actually have a happy ending. While Rocky is a beefed-up Punjabi boy hailing from an affluent Punjabi family, Rani belongs to a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence is given an importance over anything else. In what Karan had once described as a story from ‘a real life family anecdote’ that was shared by his father, late producer Yash Johar, these forces collide and fall in love, but there’s a twist.