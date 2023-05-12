Ranveer Singh Pens Lovey-Dovey Post For Deepika Padukone After Months-long Wait; See Photo

Adding to her impressive achievements, Deepika Padukone has now become the latest “global star" to grace the cover of TIME magazine. Her contributions in the film industry have been recognised for “bringing the world to Bollywood." In 2018, she was honoured as one of the 100 Most Influential people on Time magazine’s prestigious list.

The behind-the-scenes footage shared b Deepika herself captures a heartwarming moment when Ranveer (Singh, husband) pays an unexpected visit to the interview location, surprising wifey dearest. The article reads, “She [Deepika Padukone] poses effortlessly in front of the camera while her personally curated playlist blasts in the background, before her husband—the larger-than-life Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh—stops by the studio to surprise her. He’s interrupting her while she’s at work, but she giggles as the two hold hands for a brief moment."

After Deepika shared a series of pictures from the shoot, Ranveer also took to Instagram to share the magazine cover and wrote “Iconic", sending DeepVeer (ship name for Deepika and Ranveer) into a tizzy. Fans have been eagerly waiting for a Deepika-Ranveer moment. They were last seen together, hand in hand, at the NMACC gala. On Twitter, he wrote, “World at your feet! 🌎 💫 Proud of you, babygirl! 😘" Check out the postz here:

During the course of the interview, Deepika opened up about marriage and shared her that married couples these days ‘lack patience.’ She added that couples could take some life lessons from the older generation.

Deepika also took to her Instagram stories and wrote “My Happy Place".

“I think we all grow up being influenced by movies, or we grow up being influenced by relationships and the marriages around us. But I think, the sooner you accept that the journey that we are on or that the two people are on is going to be very different from someone else’s journey, the better it is," Deepika said.

Speaking about Ranveer, Deepika revealed that the couple recently took a trip to Bhutan together and spent their days enjoying walks, sightseeing, and eating. Opening up about her relationship with him, Deepika said she feels the “most vulnerable self" with him.