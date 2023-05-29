Ranveer Singh Reacts to MS Dhoni Stumping Shubman Gill in CSK vs GT IPL Final, Lauds Sai Sudharsan

Ranveer Singh has dropped everything and focusing on the CSK vs GT IPL finals. The actor, who often tweets about cricket and other sports, was among the first stars to have reacted to Chennai Super Kings’ captain MS Dhoni’s dismissal of Gujarat Titans’ star player Shubman Gill. The legendary wicket keeper stumped the GT opener swiftly in the seventh over.

Taking to Twitter, Ranveer shared a picture of the iconic moment and called Dhoni GOAT — Greatest of All Time. “Just GOAT things #MSDhoni," he tweeted. But he did not stop at that. When GT’s innings came to an end on a mammoth total of 214/4, Ranveer shared another tweet, lauding Sai Sudharsan for his impressive 96-run contribution, which he did in just 47 balls.

“If Shub don’t get you, Sai will! GT’s batsmen have delivered the goods! ✔️ Fielding follies cost CSK! Super Kings batsmen with a mammoth task at hand! Time to dig in and dig deep!," he tweeted.

At the time of reporting, the rain brought the match to a standstill and like most fans, Ranveer was also disappointed. “Oh no no no please no !!!!!! ️☔️️☔️ it’s absolutely pouring!" he tweeted.