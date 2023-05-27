Ranveer Singh REPLACES Ranbir Kapoor For Kishore Kumar Biopic? Know Here

Reports regarding legendary singer Kishore Kumar’s biopic have been making headlines for years now. It was being said that Anurag Basu will be making the film, and it will have Ranbir Kapoor essaying the role of Kishore Kumar. However, there’s an update which might leave Ranbir fans upset.

If reports are to be believed, Ranveer Singh might replace Ranbir Kapoor to play the role of Kishore Kumar in his biopic. As reported by Mid-Day, the makers are planning to approach Ranveer Singh. However, the final call regarding film’s casting might take place somewhere around August. Kishore Kumar’s biopic is likely to go on floors by the end of 2023.

“With the makers now discussing the possibility of a casting change, Ranveer has emerged as an obvious choice. His ability to immerse himself in a wide range of characters makes him a perfect fit to bring the maestro’s maverick personality to the screen. But Anurag is still hopeful about casting his frequent collaborator Ranbir. The top brass at T-Series, which is bankrolling the film, will take a call after August as they want to take the movie on floors by the year-end," a source cited by the news portal claimed.

In June 2022, Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar also shared that Anurag Basu and Ranbir Kapoor will not be associated with the project anymore. “No, now we’ll produce it ourselves. We have started writing it," he told E-Times.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for the release of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Directed by Karan Johar, the film hit theatres on 28 July, 2023. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. He will be soon seen in Animal with Rashmika Mandanna. Besides this, he also has Brahmastra part two and part three in his pipeline.