Ranveer Singh REPLACES SRK in Don 3; Makers to Drop Announcement Video Soon? | Exclusive

The buzz, excitement and intrigue surrounding the third instalment of Don is sky high. Recently, producer Ritesh Sidhwani, in an interview to PTI, confirmed that Don 3 is very much in the making and that producer-director Farhan Akhtar is currently in the process of developing the script and will finish it soon. However, the twist in the tale came about when a new report claimed that superstar Shah Rukh Khan exited from the franchise and that Farhan is on the look-out for a new actor to take the series forward. A source informed Pinkvilla that he intends on only doing ‘commercial films that cater to a universal section of audience’ and Don 3, unfortunately, doesn’t fit into his scheme of things.

A while back, reports started doing the rounds that actor Ranveer Singh, along with a few others, is in the running to step into Shah Rukh’s shoes. And now, a source exclusively tells News18 that Ranveer has indeed been confirmed to play the titular character in Don 3. Ranveer has been a favourite with Excel Entertainment as he has headlined films like Dil Dhadakne Do (2015) and Gully Boy (2019), both of which went on to win wide critical acclaim and commercial success.

“Following Shah Rukh’s exit, the makers of Don 3 were looking for a popular and bankable name who could take the Don legacy ahead. And they have finally zeroed in on Ranveer. This association has borne fruit in the past and it will be no surprise if the collaboration proves to be another runway hit. We’re waiting to see how fans of the Don franchise react to Ranveer’s casting considering Shah Rukh won over everyone with his charismatic portrayal of Don," says the source.

We have further learnt that the makers of the film will soon be dropping the announcement video. “The audience is awaiting the announcement will bated breath. In fact, the video featuring Ranveer has already been shot and the production house is planning to release it without further delay," the source shares, adding that Shah Rukh has already been told that Ranveer will be the new Don.

On a related note, last year, speculations were rife that Excel Entertainment wants to bring in the original Don Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh together in Don 3 and have Ranveer play a cameo in it. With this latest development, all conjectures have been put to rest. We reached out to Ranveer’s team and Excel Entertainment but both remained unavailable for comment.

Having said that, it would indeed be interesting to see what Ranveer brings to the table with Don 3. The slick action franchise happens to be one of the most popular and loved ones among Bollywood fans across the globe. The female lead for the film is yet to be decided. Whether the shoot for the film will resume before Farhan starts making Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt remains to be seen. ​