Ranveer Singh Says Deepika Padukone Sings RRKPK Songs, Is 'Very Excited' About Film | Exclusive

Ranveer Singh is gearing up for the release of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. While everyone is waiting eagerly for the much-awaited movie, his wife Deepika Padukone is no different. On Friday, Ranveer was promoting his film at an event in Mumbai when News18 Showsha asked him about Deepika’s reaction to the RRKPK trailer and songs.

Ranveer Singh revealed that Deepika is ‘very excited’ about the movie and shared how she keeps singing RRKPK songs around the house. “Deepika is really excited and is looking forward to seeing the movie. She loved the trailer and she understands what it means to me to be in Karan Johar’s directorial as a lead. It is a big deal. He is one of the eminent filmmakers of our country. She knows that it means a lot to me and she is very excited for me. She is very excited to see this performance. She keeps singing the songs around the house. I cannot wait for her to see the film and know what she thinks about it," he said.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani marks Karan Johar’s comeback as a director after over a decade. Recently, Ranveer was in Delhi to promote his movie when he revealed that KJo has very intentionally used Kabhi Kushi Kabhi Gham and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai references in RRKPK. “This (RRKPK) is the most Karan Johar-est film. It has the Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham feeling in it. It is very deliberate. Karan is bringing back that type of cinema that we have grown up watching," he said.

Besides Ranveer Singh, RRKPK also stars Alia Bhatt, veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. It also includes supporting actors like Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Kshitee Jog, and numerous prominent performers.