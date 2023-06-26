Ranveer Singh Says He ‘Was Happy To Be There’ For Deepika Padukone As She Unveiled World Cup Trophy

Time and again, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been each other’s biggest cheerleaders, especially for their professional endeavours. This is also one of the reasons why they dish out major couple goals. Recently, the Circus actor recollected the time when he attended the FIFA World Cup and also heaped praises on his wife, who unveiled the trophy at the event.

In an interview with ETimes, he shared, it was a ‘proud moment’ to witness Deepika unveil the trophy and for that he is extremely ‘grateful’ to be there for her. “The FIFA World Cup in Qatar was grand and glorious. It is the world’s biggest spectacle, a night I will never forget. It will go down in history as one of the greatest WC finals ever. I was happy to be there with my wife. I was so proud to see her unveil the WC trophy with a player I really admire — Iker Casillas, the legendary Spanish keeper. That evening was incredible. I am grateful I got to do that," he said.

Deepika Padukone is making sure to rule the globe with her achievements, whether they are in fashion, movies, or fitness. The actress is one of the most bankable talents in the nation because she has already made significant progress in a variety of fields and is continuously reinventing herself. Last year, she created history by becoming the first Indian to unveil the World Cup trophy.

On December 19, 2022, she arrived at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar to unveil the official FIFA World Cup trophy before the final between Argentina and France.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, which emerged as the highest earner of Bollywood of all time. Deepika was seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the film, which also stars Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia in crucial roles. The movie hit the theatres this year in January.