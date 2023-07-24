Ranveer Singh Shells Out Monday Motivation By Flaunting His Washboard Abs In This New Promo; Watch

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is only a few days away from its release. Being a Karan Johar directorial, cine-buffs have already pinned their hope for a grand visual and musical extravaganza especially with the two songs that the makers have released so far. Leading up to all the hype, Ranveer Singh nearly broke the internet when he shelled out some serious Monday motivation with his insane physique in a new RARKPK promo.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer Singh shared a video clip in which he was seen flaunting his chiseled physique and washboard abs. With snippets from his quirky closet to moments where the Gully Boy actor is seen pumping his muscles through some workout, the clip aptly sums up the breezy vibe of Rocky in the upcoming rom-com Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. He penned the caption, “Monday Aa

Advertisement

Monday Motivashiun from Rocky Randhawa #RRKPK #mondaymotivation."