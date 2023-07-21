Ranveer Singh STOPS Midway On Ramp, Kisses Deepika Padukone, Touches Mom's Feet; Video Goes Viral

Ranveer Singh is winning the hearts on the internet, thanks to a mushy video of him kissing wifey Deepika Padukone at Manish Malhotra’s fashion show. Ranveer Singh turned showstopper along with his Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star Alia Bhatt for Manish’s latest fashion show.

Ranveer looked dapper in bandhgala as he walked the ramp for the ace designer. However, Ranveer stole everyone’s heart when he stopped midway on the ramp to kiss Deepika, who was sitting in the audience to cheer him on. Ranveer also touched his mother’s feet and even hugged Karan Johar, who was sitting beside Deepika.

Needless to say, fans were super impressed by Ranveer’s sweet gesture for Deepika and his mother. One fan said, “This guy! Never fails to make his wife feel special." Another one said, “I really appreciate this man full of positivity and humility."