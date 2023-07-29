Ranveer Singh Takes Deepika Padukone on a Date To Watch Rocky Aur Rani, Asks Fans To Guess Her Reaction

While the official opening day collection numbers are still awaited, it is estimated that the film has minted around Rs 10 crore at the box office on day one. The cast of RRKPK joined Karan Johar at his residence in Mumbai on Friday night to celebrate the film’s opening. Ranveer Singh was snapped arriving at Karan Johar’s place late last night. He was seen driving his luxurious Lamborghini himself as he arrived for the bash. Soon after, Deepika, too, came in.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, releases in cinemas on July 28. The Karan Johar directorial marks the reunion of Bollywood’s hit on-screen pair of Alia and Ranveer after their blockbuster movie Gully Boy. The makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani held an official premiere of the film in Mumbai on Tuesday and the reviews are already out. But te face that everyone missed at the screening was that of Ranveer Singh’s wifey dearest, Deepika Padukone, who was in Hyderabad for a shoot.

On Saturday, Ranveer took to Instagram to share a picture of himself and Deepika in the car. Deepika, flashing stylish sunglasses, sported a denim jacket that had Ranveer’s initials, RS, stitched on it. Ranveer opted for a black hoodie and statement eye glasses. The story had a poll that read “Taking her to see Rocky Rani". The options included ‘She’s gonna love it’, ‘She’s gonna LUHHV it’ and the hilarious, ‘Chup kar chappal khayega’!

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal also attended the screening, walking in hand-in-hand. Katrina looking pretty in a dainty, white dress with puffy sleeves, while Vicky looked smart in matching denim shirt and jeans combo. As they made their way out amidst a sea of fans post screening, paps asked Katrina how she liked the film. To this, the actress said, “Amazing" and “Wonderful".