Kolkata Theatre Erupts as Ranveer, Tota Roy Dance To Dola Re Dola in Rocky Aur Rani; Video Goes Viral

Ranveer Singh and Tota Roy Chowdhury have impressed audiences with their Dola Re Dola performance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actors play the role of Rocky and Chandon Chatterjee, Alia Bhatt aka Rani’s father, respectively, in the movie. In the second half, Karan Johar introduced a Durga Puja scene in which Rocky displays his Kathak dance skills with Chandon on stage, leaving Rocky’s family baffled. The duo is dressed in red as they perform to the song.

The unique reindition of the hit Devdas performance came as a massive surprise to fans and it seems like fans are enjoying the performance. While fans were heard hooting for the duo in Mumbai theatres, fans watching the film in Kolkata also loved the performance. In videos surfacing from Kolkata on Twitter, audiences are heard cheering, whistling and clapping as Ranveer Singh and Tota Roy Chowdhury colour the screen red. The Kathak performance is followed by the song Dhindhora Baje Re.