Kolkata Theatre Erupts as Ranveer, Tota Roy Dance To Dola Re Dola in Rocky Aur Rani; Video Goes Viral

Ranveer Singh and Tota Roy danced to Dola Re Dola in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
Ranveer Singh and Tota Roy danced to Dola Re Dola in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: July 31, 2023, 11:06 IST

Mumbai, India

Ranveer Singh and Tota Roy Chowdhury are getting much love from fans in Kolkata for their Dola Re Dola performance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Ranveer Singh and Tota Roy Chowdhury have impressed audiences with their Dola Re Dola performance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actors play the role of Rocky and Chandon Chatterjee, Alia Bhatt aka Rani’s father, respectively, in the movie. In the second half, Karan Johar introduced a Durga Puja scene in which Rocky displays his Kathak dance skills with Chandon on stage, leaving Rocky’s family baffled. The duo is dressed in red as they perform to the song.

The unique reindition of the hit Devdas performance came as a massive surprise to fans and it seems like fans are enjoying the performance. While fans were heard hooting for the duo in Mumbai theatres, fans watching the film in Kolkata also loved the performance. In videos surfacing from Kolkata on Twitter, audiences are heard cheering, whistling and clapping as Ranveer Singh and Tota Roy Chowdhury colour the screen red. The Kathak performance is followed by the song Dhindhora Baje Re.

    • In the movie, Tota plays the role of a Kathak dancer who has moved to Delhi from Kolkata after his wife, played by Churni Ganguly gets a better job offer in the capital city. He moves with his mother, played by Shabana Azmi, and daughter, Rani, played by Alia Bhatt. Tota’s performance in the movie is getting much praise from fans.

    On the box office front, as per a report in Pinkvilla, the three-day total of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stands at Rs 44.50 crores. According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani collected Rs 11.50 crore at the box office on its opening day. The film minted over Rs 16 crores on its day 2 of the release.

    first published: July 31, 2023, 11:06 IST
    last updated: July 31, 2023, 11:06 IST
