Ranveer Singh 'Touched' Vivek Agnihotri's Feet At Award Show: 'Sir, When My Nude Pic Came...'

Ranveer Singh made headlines when his nude photoshoot for Paper Magazine went viral and it sparked a huge controversy. He was trolled on social media. The pictures feature the 83 actor flaunting his chiseled body as he posed for the cameras. The pictures certainly left netizens in a tizzy and the reactions were quite riotous. Well, recalling an incident on the same line, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri revealed that the actor touched his feet during an award show.

Talking with the entertainment portal Bollywood Bubble, Vivek Agnihotri said, “Ranveer Singh met me in one award show somewhere and everybody thought that Oh My God maybe there is going to be a conflict and Ranveer may say why do you say things about Bollywood and all. He came and hugged me. Usne mere pav chhu liye public mein sabke samne (He touched my feet in front of everyone). I never told anybody. In fact, I told everybody not to put that video out in case if somebody had shot. He said ‘Sir, when my nude picture came, you were the only person from the film industry who supported me openly and publicly’. But the problem is these kind of things go unnoticed."

In the same interview, Vivek also opened up about his comment on Beshram song which featured Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The song was loved by fans but Vivek had reshared a video of a young girl criticising the makers of Pathaan for spreading vulgarity through song. It has been deleted now. Addressing the trolling that he faced at that time, Vivek said, “I feel sad for them. Seriously, I feel sad for them because to evolve, to change is a human nature."

Today, the director took to his X handle and announced his next which will be based on Covid 19 vaccine. He wrote, “On Independence Day A Big Announcement From The Makers Of The Kashmir Files India’s First Bio-Science Film."