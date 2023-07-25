Ranveer Singh Trips and Falls Into Dhol, Rajkummar Rao Tries To Help in Viral Video; Watch

Ranveer Singh is known to hold the stage on his own. The actor, who will soon be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, often brings a new energy to the room with his on-stage frolics. Be it at a press conference or awards show, Ranveer knows how to entertain. However, during one such entertaining moments, Ranveer tripped and fell into a dhol. A video from an old awards show has now resurfaced and going viral. In the video, Ranveer is seen falling into a dhol.

The actor was sharing the stage with Aparshakti Khurana and Rajkummar Rao and appeared to be dancing on Nagada Sang Dhol, from his film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, on stage. He was dancing with full energy between two dhols when he lost balance and fell into one of them. Aparshakti and Rajkummar Rao tried to help him. The video was shared on Twitter and Reddit and has gone viral since.

Meanwhile, Ranveer is busy with the release of his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. On Monday, the makers released the song Dhindhora Baje Re. The song gives a glimpse of both Rocky and Rani’s world at a Durga Puja Pandal as their respective families meet for the festival. Both Ranveer and Alia twin is red ethnic attires and dance with much-needed enthusiasm.