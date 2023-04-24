Rapper Badshah Issues Apology After Receiving Backlash Over His Song Sanak; Says 'I would never...'

Indian rapper Badshah has found himself in a midst of a heated controversy after the release of his latest track Sanak. He is facing severe backlash for using Lord Shiva’s name in a song that also contains “explicit lyrics". As the contention against the rapper-singer continues, Badshah has issued a public apology for “unintentionally hurting the sentiments" of people.

On Monday, he addressed the ongoing backlash via Instagram promising that measures have been taken to change parts of Sanak. Badshah announces he has already actioned the replacement but the new version will take a few days to reflect on digital platforms.

What went wrong with Sanak?

Released over a month ago, the lyrics of Sanak feature Badshah rapping about his personal disputes while tracking back his journey to fame that shoulders a web of lies and conflicts. At one point in the song, he uses profanities just moments before the mention of the god Bholenath. This did not go down well with fans and also led a senior priest to slam the rapper.

According to ANI, the senior priest demanded Badshah remove the mention of Bholenath from his track and also asked him to apologize for his mistake. It is reported, the senior priest might also likely lodge an official FIR against the musician. Amidst the row, Badshah explained that he had no intention to cause an offence to anyone. “It has been brought to my attention that one of my recent releases, Sanak, sadly seems to have hurt the sentiments of some people. I would never willingly or unknowingly cause offence to anyone's sentiments. I bring my artistic creations and musical compositions to you, my fans, with the utmost sincerity and passion," he stated.

Badshah has offered his “sincerest" apologies while promising to make certain changes to the track. He has asked fans to lend him a few days before the new version of Sanak begins to reflect on digital platforms. Badshah asserted he holds his fans in the highest esteem while requesting patience for the commissioned replacement.

“In light of this recent development, I have taken proactive measures to change some parts of the song and actioned the replacement with this new version on all digital platforms to further avoid hurting anyone. The replacement process takes a few days before the changes will reflect on all platforms, I request everyone to be patient during this period. I humbly offer my sincerest apologies to those whom I may have unknowingly hurt. My fans remain my bedrock, and I shall always hold them in the highest esteem and with boundless affection," he added.

Sanak has already amassed 22 million views on YouTube. In early April, he also performed the track during his concert in Indore.

