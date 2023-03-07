This year Holi will be celebrated on March 8 and a rare planetary movement is forming on this occasion, according to Panchang. This rare astrological Trigrahi Yog will be auspicious for four zodiac signs. Pandit Kalki Ram, a famous astrologer from Ayodhya predicts that the planet Saturn is going to be in Aquarius after 30 years while planet Jupiter will be in Pisces after 12 years. Further, on the day of Holi, a Trigrahi Yog is being formed in Aquarius which will bring the wealth of its native.

Jyotishacharya Pandit Kalki Ram in conversation with News18 Hindi, informed that Shani (Saturn) has entered Aquarius, and Jupiter will be positioned in Pisces. The rare Trigrahi Yog will positively impact four zodiac signs.

Advertisement

Aquarius- Those with Aquarius zodiac sign will have the chance to make money. There will be positive outcomes in the area of education. Family members’ health will also be stable and you can receive unexpected financial support.

Gemini- People belonging to this zodiac sign will be successful in jobs. People indulging in trade or business should remain alert and active. Students or natives thinking of going abroad for studying might get a good chance for the same.

Scorpio- Those belonging to Scorpio zodiac signs can purchase a new car or house or anything they were saving for. The health condition of the ailing family member will be solved and the financial crisis will slowly get alleviated.

Taurus- Individuals born under this sign will find their dream employment. If any native is indulged in trade and business then there are high chances that their work can expand.

Advertisement

A conjunction of Venus and Rahu will occur in the Aries zodiac four days after Holi in March. This will take place on March 12. This has an effect on all astrological signs. People born under the third zodiac sign, in particular, will require special attention because they will encounter difficulties and challenges in their lives, as well as health issues.

Virgo- Those belonging to Virgo sign need to pay close attention to its consequences. It will have a negative impact on your well-being. It will also be necessary to look after the well-being of the family’s elders. There’s a good chance that these individuals exist.

Advertisement

Pisces- This yog will have a negative effect on money flow. It will be tough to get your money back. As a result, natives should refrain from giving money. Family support could dwindle. Relationships may experience disagreements. Conditions for anxiety and strain are developing. Workplace conditions will also be unfriendly, and you may have problems with coworkers. Mental issues will emerge as a result of Saturn’s Sade-Sati.

Aries - This formation will also have a detrimental effect on people born under the sign of Aries, so they must be treated with caution. This formation will arise in your ascendant house. Some negative consequences may occur, so you should exercise care. Hidden foes may cause them problems. Relationships will be difficult, and you may be deceived.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here