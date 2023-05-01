Rashmi Prabhakar Surprises Her Husband With A Tattoo Of His Name On Her Wrist

Rashmi Prabhakar is one of the well-known television actresses in the Kannada and Telugu industries. She is best known for her role in the Kannada television series, Lakshmi Baramma. However, the actress recently completed her first marriage anniversary. On this special occasion, she surprised her husband Nikhil Bhargav and made a tattoo of his name on her wrist. She designed the tattoo of his husband’s initial letter N with a heart attached to it. She shared a video of the same on her official Instagram handle. In the clip, Nikhil is seen opening the sealed tattoo from Rashmi’s wrist and hugging her.

Take a look at the video:

Seeing the cute video. one of the users commented, “Inspiration couples live a long life and love every moment ma’am," and another one wrote, “Aww that’s cute." “Beautiful couple," commented a third user. Many others showered red heart emoticons.

Well, not only this but on the occasion of her wedding anniversary, Rashmi also shared an adorable video with Nikhil summing up their one-year wedding journey showcasing their engagement to wedding shopping and mehendi, wedding day and vacations. Sharing the clip, the actress wrote, “One year already. Thank you Nikki for making me believe marriages are beautiful."

Rashmi Prabhakar made her acting debut with the TV show Shubhavivaha. In the series, she played the role of as hero’s sister Rachana. But Rashmi got her breakthrough after appearing in the series Lakshmi Baramma. The show aired on Colors Kannada from Monday to Saturday at 7:30 pm. It premiered on March 4, 2013, and is in the second longest-running Kannada serial.

Rashmi is currently seen in the Tamil-language drama television series Kanne Kalaimaane. The show also features Pavithra Gowda and Nanda Gopal in pivotal roles. It premiered on Star Vijay on October 10, 2022, and is also shown on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

