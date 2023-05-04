Rashmika Mandanna Asked to Choose Between Vijay Deverakonda And THIS Actor; She Says 'He Is Life...'

Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently busy shooting for Pushpa 2, often grabs headlines for her dating rumours with Vijay Deverakonda. Now, an old video of Rashmika Mandanna talking about her bond with Vijay Deverakonda, has surfaced online.

In the video, Rashmika is asked to choose between her Varisu co-star Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Deverakonda. To this, Rashmika replies, “I grew up watching Vijay sir. So, he is literally life. And, Vijay Deverakonda is a very good friend. So you are talking about life and friendship. You take a (call)." Rashmika’s answer leaves the host speechless.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s undeniable chemistry has been the topic of discussion on social media ever since they starred together in movies like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Despite maintaining that they are “just friends," the rumours surrounding their rumoured relationship have continued to hover around, thanks to their unwavering support for one another and their frequent casual meetings.

Rashmika Mandanna is no stranger to being linked with other celebrities, as was the case when she was recently spotted greeting Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas at an event and later at the airport. However, the actress paid no heed to these rumours. On the work front, Rashmika has several upcoming projects in the pipeline. She is set to star in the sequel to Pushpa, titled Pushpa: The Rule, as well as a film with Venky Kudumula and Nithiin. She also has a female-centric project in the pipeline with Dev Mohan as her co-star. Rashmika will also be starring in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

