Rashmika Mandanna Breaks Coconut, Excitedly Meets Chiranjeevi at Her and Nithiin's New Movie Puja

Rashmika Mandanna joined Nithiin and director Venky Kudumula for the muhuratham puja of their new film, dubbed as #VNRTrio reunion. The event, which took place on Friday in Hyderabad, was attended by megastar Chiranjeevi. The Telugu star also did the first clap of the film at the venue. Pictures and videos surfaced online from the puja reveal that it was a warm affair.

For the special occasion, Rashmika chose a gorgeous pink salwar kameez whereas Nithiin opted for a blue tee with a pair of grey pants. On the other hand, Chiranjeevi kept things casual, wearing a black shirt and a pair of blue denim.

In a video shared by Mythri Movie Makers on Twitter, Rashmika was seen breaking the coconut while Chiranjeevi performed the first clap. Rashmika was evidently excited to see Chiranjeevi and be reunited with Nithiin.

Advertisement

She also shared a post from the ceremony and wrote, “Guys today I had a Pooja ceremony for my next.. #VNRTrio and it’s my #RM21.. @chiranjeevikonidela sir and some of my favourite people came to the Pooja to show us their support.. Our gang is coming to you again with some crazy, fun, new and exciting stuff.. so I hope we have your blessings and love.."

Rashmika, Nithiin, and Venky are reuniting for the second time. The trio created magic on the big screen with the film Bheeshma.

Advertisement

Rashmika and Nithiin have had a few busy months lately. While the actress was seen in Mission Majnu in January, she was also a part of Vijay’s Varisu. She will now be seen in Animal, headlined by Ranbir Kapoor. Meanwhile, Nithiin was last seen in Maestro and has Macherla Niyojakavargam in the making.

Read all the Latest Movies News here