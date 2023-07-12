Rashmika Mandanna Breaks Into Laughter In Latest Photo, Pens Down Cryptic Note

Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday and dropped a cryptic post. The Pushpa actress shared a picture in which she was seen bursting into laughter. Along with the photo, Rashmika penned down a cryptic note and wrote, “Just my reaction to a lot of things in general".

While it is not yet clear what Rashmika Mandanna is hinting at, it should be noted that the post comes hours after it was reported that the actress has opted out of director Venky Kudumula’s next movie, which is tentatively titled VNR.

“Rashmika is already working on Pushpa 2, and Rainbow (Tamil - Telugu) and another Telugu film. She also has two Hindi projects on hand. It was difficult to adjust the dates for this project. Thus, she has opted out of the Nithin film," a source cited by India Today claimed earlier today.

Besides this, Rashmika’s post also comes amid her dating rumours with Vijay Deverakonda. Recently, a video of the two actors surfaced online in which they were seen spending some quality time with their friends in a restaurant. The video was shared on Reddit and had left fans wondering if Vijay and Rashmika have patched up again.