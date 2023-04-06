Rashmika Mandanna Breaks Silence On Vijay Deverakonda Dating Rumours; Jr NTR Hikes Fee For War 2

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s dating rumours have been making headlines for a long time now. Recently, the Pushpa actress posted a heartfelt video on the occasion of her birthday. While her gesture was well-received, some fans appeared to be more interested in the background of the video which seemed eerily similar to that of Vijay Deverakonda’s house. However, the actress promptly dispelled the rumours on Twitter with a reply that read: “Aiyoooo.. don’t overthink it babu..(sic)".

If reports are to be believed, Jr NTR is charging a whopping amount for YRF’s Spy Universe film, War 2. As reported by Bollywood Hungama, the actor had charged Rs 45 crore for his recent blockbuster RRR. However, after the massive success of SS Rajamouli’s movie, he has now hiked his fee by over a hundred percent. Reportedly, Jr NTR will be charging Rs 100 crore for War 2. However, there is no official confirmation to this so far.

Shah Rukh Khan turned up to support his team Kolkata Night Riders for the IPL 2023 match with Royal Challengers Bangalore. A video of the Pathaan actor from the stadium surfaced on social media in which he was seen blowing kisses to fans and grooving to his superhit track Jhoome Jo Pathaan. As soon as the clip was shared online, fans swarmed to leave their reactions. One of the users also pointed out that Shah Rukh Khan had donned Aryan Khan’s hoodie.

Salman Khan has backed censorship on OTT platforms. In a recent event, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor said, “I really think there should be censorship on the medium. All these…vulgarity, nudity, gaali galauch (swearing) should stop." Khan also pointed out that the content is now easily available on the phone and hence should have a check on it. The actor further mentioned how some people think that ‘OTT is cooler than Television’ and that he does not agree with it.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has left her fans concerned and worried. On Thursday evening, the actress was spotted by the paparazzi when she struggled to open her eyes and walk forward due to repeated flashes from the shutterbugs’ cameras. To note, the actress is also battling with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. Soon after it was shared online, fans rushed to the comment section reminding paps of Samantha’s medical condition. Some even lashed out at shutterbugs for allegedly being ‘insensitive’.

