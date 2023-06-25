Rashmika Mandanna Brightens Up Our Sunday With Her Paw-Perfect Picture With Her Pet Dog

Rashmika Mandanna has made her name in the hearts of the public with her charisma and great acting skills. The South actress often shares glimpses of her life with her fans through her social media accounts. This time she left the Internet gushing with her paw friend.

Her latest Instagram post features her adorable pet dog, Aura. She can be seen enjoying her weekend with her pet dog. In a natural look and comfortable shirt, the actress softly cuddles her pet dog. She wrote under her post, “She just makes everything better" and we definitely agree!

Check out the post here:

Fans couldn’t help but fall in love with this picture. One user wrote, “A duo everyone is fond of". Another added, “How can I not fall in love with Rashmika". A fan also commented, “Today after so many days it was nice to see Aura." It’s not the first time she has shared her pictures with Aura; she often posts stories with her pets on her Instagram. The Mission Majnu actress also has a pet cat, Snow.

Rashmika was recently in the news regarding her separation from her manager. In an official statement, she and her manager cleared the air about rumoured hostility and stated, “There’s no negativity between us. We have decided to part ways amicably. There is no truth in the rumours about how we are parting ways. We are thorough professionals and have decided to work independently henceforth."