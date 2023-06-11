Rashmika Mandanna Brutally Mobbed at Mumbai Airport, Bodyguard Comes to Her Rescue; Watch

Rashmika Mandanna was mobbed when she landed in Mumbai. The actress was spotted in the city after a long break and was greeted by enthusiatic fans and paparazzi. While Rashmika walked out of the airrpot sporting her contagious smile, she was soon surrounded by a number of fans who were trying to take selfies with her. Although Rashmika oblidged and took a few photos, the crowd grew and eventually, Rashmika appeared to be getting a little uncomfortable.

Fortunately, her bodyguard was around to ensure that she was safe and even stepped in to help her wade through the crowd. For her flight into the city, Rashmika was seen wearing a yellow kurta with a pair of denim pants. She let her down and was seen sporting a pair of glasses.

Advertisement

Watch the video below:

Rashmika has been busy with her work lately. The actress has been juggling multiple projects. She is currently filming for Rainbow, a female-centric drama directed by Shantharuban, alongside Dev Mohan. The film initially starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu. However, the actress had to back out due and Rashmika filled in her shoes.