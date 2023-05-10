Rashmika Mandanna BRUTALLY Trolled For Promoting Fried Chicken in New Ad, Here's Why

Rashmika Mandanna has come under fire for a recent advertisement she was a part of. The actress was recently seen in an ad for a popular burger brand in India, munching on a few dishes that are a part of their famous menu. While the commercial was simple, with Rashmika enjoying the offerings, including fried chicken, several social media users pointed out that it is ironic that Rashmika is promoting chicken meals when she has revealed in the past that she is a vegetarian.

The ad has gone viral on Instagram, with a popular user calling her out for promoting chicken while she is a vegetarian and supports veganism. Several users trolled the Pushpa 2 star in the comments section of the video, asking her to ‘stop fooling audiences’.

Advertisement

“Now at least understand why we Kanndigas don’t like her…. Because she changes her words here and there many times," a comment on the post read. “It might be fake chicken but yea she should not be doing the ad at the first place cause she says she is a vegetarian," added another. “Rashmika always lies through her teeth. Thanks for bringing this out," a third user claimed.

However, many defended Rashmika as well. “That was an old interview she was vegan then but not now maybe," a fan argued. “Let the girl eat whatever she wants. Clearly, she doesn’t eat junk on a daily basis. We all are humans, not perfect. We all have phases of eating vegetarian food. The entitlement you guys have, my goodness! The fact that you guys think that she owes you, people, an explanation for eating veg or nonveg food. It’s 2023, GROW UP!" defended another. “Can you confirm everyone that who acts in the ad. uses the same products? They just act. We need to be mindful," a third user wrote.

Advertisement

On the work front, the actress will be seen in Pushpa 2 opposite Allu Arjun.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here