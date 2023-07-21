Rashmika Mandanna Channels Her Inner Barbie In Latest Sexy Photos; Dare Not To Miss

Rashmika Mandanna is undoubtedly one of the most loved celebs in tinsel town. The actress has a different sense of charm, wit and sensibility and also enjoys a massive fan following. Having said that, the actress recently shared a bundle of dreamy pictures of herself from her latest photoshoot.

The photos were also accompanied with a little note which read, “When our creativity met the washroom." In the photos, Rashmika looked breathtakingly gorgeous in shades of red and pink. She completed her look with chunky jewellery and wore one of her brightest smiles. She surely channelled her inner Barbie and found the right balance between elegance and perfection.

Have a look at the photos:

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Shantanu Bagchi’s directorial Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The film turned out to be a massive success. She will next be seen in the much-awaited film Animal. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in crucial roles. The project is currently in its production stage and is expected to release later this year.