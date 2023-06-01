Rashmika Mandanna Drops Adorable Picture From Her Coorg Home, Check It Out

Rashmika Mandanna has become one of the most sought-after actresses both in Tollywood and Bollywood. She is also known for her impeccable fashion sense. She is a show-stopper in both a graceful saree drape or a uber-chic co-ord set. You would be wrong to assume that Rashmika is a slayer in gorgeous ensembles. She is equally a sight to behold in casual avatars as well. Recently, the actress jetted off to Coorg to visit to spend some quality time with her family. There, she left us gushing by dropping an adorable picture of herself on Instagram, enjoying herself in her hometown.

In the picture, Rashmika can be seen holding a pink flower. She donned a beige-coloured sleeveless top, that she paired up with an intricately printed navy blue skirt. In terms of accessories, she sported small-studded earrings and a bangle on one hand. Her hair was tied in a bun. Rashmika was also captured flaunting her wrist tattoo, which reads the word, “Irreplaceable."

It is impossible to miss the positive vibes exuded by Rashmika in the photo as she sported a beaming smile. “Heal. Learn. Grow. Love" read the caption of her post. Check out the picture here.

Fans have been reacting to the picture from the moment it surfaced on the Internet. One user wanted to know, “Which flower is this?" “To grow and spreading love," came another positive remark. Others heaped Rashmika with multiple praises, dropping red heart emojis to show their admiration for her.

On the work front, Rashmika is reprising her role as Srivalli in the sequel of Allu Arjun’s blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise, titled Pushpa: The Rule. Currently, the shooting of the film is underway. According to reports, Pushpa 2’s film unit recently met with a road accident in Telangana. The bus carrying the crew members collided with another parked bus on the road.

Meanwhile, apart from Pushpa 2, Rasmika has also collaborated with director Venky Kudumula for an upcoming film, tentatively titled VNRTrio. She has also been roped in for filmmaker Shantharuban’s female-oriented film Rainbow, opposite Shaakuntalam fame Dev Mohan.