Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna turned showstopper for JJ Valaya at the Lakme Fashion Week. The star embraced a contemporary look as she walked the ramp in a beauteous saree. Looking every bit gorgeous, the actress shimmered at the ramp in the gorgeous look, exuding oomph and glam. Capturing millions of hearts already, Rashmika gathered a ton of cheer and love from the audience.

For the evening, she donned a backless blouse, with her hair tied in a tight bun. Her smokey eye makeup simply accentuated her look and stole the show. Her fans have gone gaga seeing the actress’ elegant walk and have broken the internet showering love on her.

Take a look:

Taking to the comment section of the post, one of the fans wrote, “Saree! Perfect outfit for a girl to slayy!!" Another one commented, “Crush toh hai hi nation ki(with heart eyes emojis)". Someone else said, “She’s beautiful and humble too (with heart eyes emojis)". A fan stated, “Crush no 1!!" Another one wrote, “She looks absolutely gorgeous and beautiful!!(heart emojis and fire emojis)".

Recently, cricketer Shubman Gill set tongues wagging after multiple reports of him having a crush on South star Rashmika Mandanna surfaced online. Gill has been romantically linked to Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan after the duo was spotted together on a dinner date last year. On the other hand, Rashmika is said to be dating her Geetha Govindam co-star Vijay Deverakonda. However, Shubman has now rubbished all the speculations.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s dating rumours have been making headlines for a long time now. However, the two actors have never confirmed their romantic relationship. Earlier, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Rashmika shared that she’s very close to Vijay.

“I understand that we are actors, and the light is on us, with people wanting to know more about it. I see what is happening on social media, like watch a few videos and find it very cute, but Vijay and I don’t really sit and discuss. We have a gang of 15 people and given a chance we would be playing board games with them. We are actors, but for us, our friends are equally important, and it keeps us grounded," Rashmika had said about her equation with Vijay.

On the work front, Rashmika will be next seen in Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor and will also be reviving her much loved character of Srivalli in ‘Pushpa 2’.

