Rashmika Mandanna FINALLY Breaks Silence on Vijay Deverakonda Dating Rumours, Says 'Aiyooo...'

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda often grab headlines for their romance rumours. Their undeniable chemistry has been the topic of conversation ever since they starred together in movies like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Despite maintaining that they are “just friends," the rumours surrounding their rumoured relationship have continued to hover around, thanks to their unwavering support for one another and their frequent casual meetings.

On Wednesday, the actress posted a heartfelt video on social media to express her love and happiness to her fans. While her gesture was well-received, some fans appeared to be more interested in the background of the video which seemed eerily similar to that of Vijay’s house! A web portal speculated that Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda were living together, based on the assumption that she was at his house and was wearing a ring given by him. However, the actress promptly dispelled the rumours on Twitter with reply that read: “Aiyoooo.. don’t overthink it babu..(sic)".

Rashmika is no stranger to being linked with other celebrities, as was the case when she was recently spotted greeting Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas at an event and later at the airport. However, the actress to paid no heed to these rumours. On the work front, Rashmika has several upcoming projects in the pipeline. She is set to star in the sequel to Pushpa, titled Pushpa: The Rule, as well as a film with Venky Kudumula and Nithiin. She also has a female-centric project in the pipeline with Dev Mohan as her co-star. Rashmika will also be starring in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

