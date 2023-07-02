Rashmika Mandanna Flaunts Her No Make Up Glow, Checks Up On Her Fans, Sends Hugs

Rashmika Mandanna is undoubtedly one of the most loved celebs in tinsel town. The actress has a different sense of charm, wit and sensibility and also enjoys a massive fan following. Having said that, the actress recently shared a selfie sending love to her fans and well wishers.

Flaunting her no make-up glow, Rashmika took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Hello. Heeelllloooo. Heeeeeeeeeelllllllllooooooo..Hiiiiieeeee…me checking up on you. Aaaall goodddddd? Ok good !! Sending you my huggsss, Ok Bye..love ya." Rashmika looked all things adorable and cute, with her messy hair.

Have a look at the selfie:

Advertisement

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Shantanu Bagchi’s directorial Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The film turned out to be a massive success. She will next be seen in the much-awaited film Animal. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in crucial roles. The project is currently in its production stage and is expected to release later this year.