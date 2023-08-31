Rashmika Mandanna Flaunts Her No Make Up Glow With Her Million Dollar Smile; See Viral Pics

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Shantanu Bagchi’s directorial Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The film turned out to be a massive success. She will next be seen in the much-awaited film Animal. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in crucial roles. The project is currently in its production stage and is expected to release later this year.

She also penned a quirky caption with the photos. She wrote, “1 is my regular smile 2 is for crazies like me ❤️." Rashmika looked all things mesmerising flaunting her no make up glow. She left her wavy locks lose, wore the brightest smiles and also donned a nose ring. Fans couldn’t stop crushing over her looks. One of them wrote, “Prettiest smile ." “Cutest ❤️❤️❤️ Crush," read another one.

Rashmika Mandanna enjoys a massive fan following.She is undoubtedly one of the most loved celebs in BTown and has a different sense of charm, wit and sensibility. Having said that, the actress recently took to her Instagram handle to share a bundle of photos flashing her million dollar smile.

Besides these, Rashmika also has Pushpa: The Rule in her pipeline. “Pushpa 2 will be something beyond the first part of the movie. Currently, the shooting of this movie is going on in Visakhapatnam. Crucial scenes are being shot on Allu Arjun and other cast members," the actress had earlier shared while talking about the film and added that “this movie will be mind-blowing."

Earlier in an interview with Grazia, Rashmika revealed that her transition to Hindi films was ‘never on the cards’ but she wanted to give back to the Hindi film audience, because of the ‘immense love’ she was receiving from them. “2020 was hard on all of us, and I remember during those two years that we had to sit at home feeling lost and hopeless. The transition to Hindi films wasn’t always on the cards – me being an actor is a surprise to myself (laughs), but it happened because of the immense love I was receiving from the Hindi industry, and I wanted to give that back and do a film in Hindi as well. I feel like it’s my responsibility to do good films and be a part of films that give back to the people who love me, which makes me disciplined and hard-working."