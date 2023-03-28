Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular actresses in the South as well as the Bollywood film industry. Be it her acting prowess or fashion sense, she is always on point. Recently, she is creating a stir on social media with her latest photos. Rashmika dropped some stunning pictures of what she wore at the Bollywood Hungama Awards. She donned a bold look with a long black strapless dress. The stunning body-hugging dress features bling detailing.

She picked the dress for the occasion from the shelves of international designer David Koma’s label. Rashmika was styled by Ami Patel and her pictures were captured by photographer Jeet Gohil. She has taken the internet by storm with her stylish look.

Rashmika went for subtle makeup and kept her hair open as she posed for the camera. For accessories, she opted for a silver ring and bangles. She wrote, “This is what I wore for the Bollywood Hungama awards. Was it ok?" in the caption.

Her fans rushed to the comment box and shared compliments for their favourite actress. One of the users wrote, “This looks amazing". Another one commented, “Nice". Many dropped red heart emojis.

Four days ago, Rashmika shared a couple of pictures in her traditional avatar. She was seen in a magenta-colored stylish suit with golden detailing. She wore it for the puja ceremony of her upcoming film VNR Trio. Rashmika teamed her pink ethnic suit with a matching net dupatta and chose minimal accessories and simple makeup. She tied her hair into a ponytail to round off her look.

Rashmika’s upcoming film is tentatively titled VNRTrio. The movie marks her second collaboration with Nithiin and director Venky Kudumula. The movie is bankrolled jointly by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. GV Prakash is composing the music for the film.

Rashmika Mandanna will soon be seen in Pushpa: The Rule alongside Allu Arjun. In this instalment, she will reprise her role as Srivalli. Sukumar is in charge of the film’s direction, and the shoot for Pushpa 2 is moving quickly.

