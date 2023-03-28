Rashmika Mandanna, who will turn a year older on April 5, had an early birthday celebration with fans on Tuesday. The actress received a sweet surprise from some of her fans as she was spotted arriving in Mumbai with actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas. Videos of Rashmika Mandanna’s interaction with her fans have been making rounds on the internet, leaving viewers amazed. The clip shows the actress heading towards her car to leave the airport when a group of her fans appeared with a birthday cake, surprising her.

Rashmika was thrilled by this sweet gesture from her fans and couldn’t stop expressing her gratitude. She even exclaimed, “How sweet!" and proceeded to cut the cake and share it with some of her fans. Rashmika Mandanna opted for a simple and relaxed appearance in a blue dress, which she paired with white sneakers and a stylish bag. She kept her makeup to a minimum and left her hair open.

Upon seeing this video, social media users flocked to the comment section to praise the actress for her kind behaviour. One of the users wrote, “She is damn sweet. How nicely she speaks with the media. Very down-to-earth celebrity." Another user wrote, “She is so sweet." One more user commented, “She seems like one of the most genuine celebs in the industry. God bless her and happy birthday in advance."

A few days back, Mandanna was photographed at the Mumbai airport wearing a vibrant red traditional outfit. She looked radiant and cheerful as she smiled at the cameras. The outfit she wore was a red sharara suit with mirror work that made her look stunning. Additionally, she wore golden jhumkas and bangles to complete her attire and tied her hair in a neat ponytail.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika is now preparing for her upcoming film, Animal, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. It is being directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film is presently in the production stage and is slated for release on August 11 this year. The actress is also set to play the character of Srivalli once again in Pushpa: The Rule, which stars Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The movie is directed by Sukumar and the filming for Pushpa 2 has already started. The sequel is expected to be larger than the first part.

