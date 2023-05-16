Rashmika Mandanna in SHOCK After Her Bodyguard Drags Away Man Taking Selfie With Her, Watch Video

Rashmika Mandanna was taken by surprsie and even tried to stop her bodyguard after he misbehaved with a fan. On Tuesday, Rashmika was seen attending an event in Mumbai. Owing to her popularity, it comes as no surprise that fans thronged to take a quick photo with her. However, a man trying to take a photo with the actress was met by an angry bodyguard.

In a video surfaced online, Rashmika made her way to the event when a man managed to catch her attention and was taking a selfie with her. While Rashmika smiled for the camera, her bodyguard held the man and pushed him away from her path. Rashmika tried to stop them and also looked to see if the man was okay before she proceeded to her way. Soon, a female fan was seen chasing Rashmika, requesting her to take a photo.

This time around, Rashmika stopped and posed for photo with the lady. For the event, Rashmika opted for a traditional outfit. She looked beautiful in a cream lehenga and minimal make-up.

Rashmika is currently busy with her upcoming projects. The actress will be seen in Animal, opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of the Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy fame, the film was being shot in and around New Delhi. Besides this, Rashmika will reunite with Allu Arjun for Pushpa 2. She also has Telugu film Rainbow in the pipeline. Co-starring Dev Mohan, Rashmika finished one leg of the shoot for the film last month in Munnar And Kodaikanal.

If reports are to be believed, her next film is said to star a National Award-winning actor. The project in question is called Chhava, and it will be based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s life. Chhava will be a pan-Indian historical film about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s eldest son. According to reports, Rashmika will be cast alongside Vicky Kaushal in the movie. She will essay the role of Yesubai Bhonsale, Sambhaji Maharaj’s wife.