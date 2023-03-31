Home » Movies » Revealed! Rashmika Mandanna Is Charging THIS Whopping Amount for Telugu Film 'VNR Trio'

Revealed! Rashmika Mandanna Is Charging THIS Whopping Amount for Telugu Film 'VNR Trio'

Rashmika Mandanna has become one of the highest paid actresses down South after the massive success of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa.

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

Last Updated: March 31, 2023, 08:46 IST

Hyderabad, India

Rashmika Mandanna poses with Chiranjeevi, Nithiin and Venky Kudumula.
Rashmika Mandanna’s popularity has skyrocketed after the phenomenal success of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise, in which the actress played the role of Srivalli. According to multiple media reports, Rashmika has increased her fee per movie after the success of Pushpa.

Now it’s being reported that the actress is charging a whopping amount for her role in her upcoming Telugu movie dubbed as #VNRTrio reunion. As per Siasat.com, it has been revealed that Rashmika, who is one of the highest paid female stars down south, will be receiving a paycheck of between Rs 3-5 crores for her role in the movie.

Rashmika Mandanna, Nithiin, and director Venky Kudumula are reuniting for the second time. The trio created magic on the big screen with the film Bheeshma. Rashmika Mandanna recently joined Nithiin and Venky for the muhuratham puja of their film. The event, which took place in Hyderabad, was attended by megastar Chiranjeevi. The Telugu star also did the first clap of the film at the venue. Pictures and videos surfaced online from the puja reveal that it was a warm affair.

In a video shared by Mythri Movie Makers on Twitter, Rashmika was seen breaking the coconut while Chiranjeevi performed the first clap. Rashmika was evidently excited to see Chiranjeevi and be reunited with Nithiin.

Rashmika and Nithiin have had a few busy months lately. While the actress was seen in Mission Majnu in January, she was also a part of Vijay’s Varisu. She will now be seen in Animal, headlined by Ranbir Kapoor. Meanwhile, Nithiin was last seen in Maestro and has Macherla Niyojakavargam in the making.

