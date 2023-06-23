Rashmika Mandanna Looks Adorable in Pink Floral Suit, Check Out The Pics Here

Rashmika Mandanna, the leading South Indian actress, is often in the news for her marvelous work in movies and impeccable dressing sense. Once again, she has made headlines by posting some adorable pictures of herself on social media. In the snap, Rashmika can be seen wearing a beautiful floral pink salwar suit paired with a green dupatta. She has complemented this look with heavy silver earrings and a small green bindi, giving off a proper Indian vibe that delights her fans. Rashmika uploaded the picture with the caption, “Thrilled to be a part of the Janasya Clothing family. Love, love, love the styles. Join #RashmikasStyleFam and show me your Janasya-styled look! Can’t wait to see them all."

Social media fans have praised the actress for the picture and expressed their admiration in the comment section. One user wrote, “Gorgeous," while another penned a poem to define her beauty.

Advertisement

Let us inform you that Rashmika Mandanna is currently working on her latest project Animal. A few days ago, she shared a glimpse of herself with co-star Ranbir Kapoor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The actress captioned the post as “pieces of my heart."