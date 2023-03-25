Rashmika Mandanna Looks No Less Than a Bride In Red Sharara, Fan Asks 'Shaadi Karegi Aap?'

Rashmika Mandanna is undoubtedly one of the most loved celebs in tinsel town. The actress has a different sense of charm, wit and sensibility and her public appearances are proof of the same. The Pushpa fame was recently snapped outside the Mumbai airport when she looked no less than a bundle of sunshine in her red ethnic attire.

Rashmika donned one of her brightest smiles as she posed for shutterbugs. She sported a red mirror work sharara suit and looked absolutely gorgeous. She accessorised her look with golden jhumkas and bangles. The actress also tied her hair into a neat single pony. Needless to say, she looked prettiest as always.

Soon after the pictures and videos of Rashmika surfaced online, fans couldn’t stop gushing over her look and dropped in heartfelt comments. One of her fans ever proposed the actress and wrote, “Madam mai berojgar hu kya aap mujhse shadi kregi aapki bahut care krunga". While another one shared, “Her little flying kiss😭❤️❤️ Cutee man." “Itni sundar h Rashmika❤️❤️🔥," a third comment read.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, reports are rife that Rashmika is all set to perform at the opening ceremony of IPL 2023, given her massive fan following. She along with Tamannaah Bhatia are reportedly a part of the opening ceremony festivities of this year’s IPL.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Shantanu Bagchi’s directorial Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The film turned out to be a massive success. She will next be seen in the much-awaited film Animal. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in crucial roles. The project is currently in its production stage and is expected to release on August 11, 2023.

Advertisement

Besides these, Rashmika also has Pushpa: The Rise in her pipeline. “Pushpa 2 will be something beyond the first part of the movie. Currently, the shooting of this movie is going on in Visakhapatnam. Crucial scenes are being shot on Allu Arjun and other cast members," the actress had earlier shared while talking about the film and added that “this movie will be mind-blowing."

Read all the Latest Movies News here