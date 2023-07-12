Rashmika Mandanna Opts Out of Director Venky Kudumula's Film; Here's Why

Rashmika Mandanna has opted out of director Venky Kudumula’s next movie. If a report by India Today is to be believed, the actress has decided to not be the part of the film due to date related issues. The film is tentatively titled VNR and was announced in March this year.

“Rashmika is already working on Pushpa 2, and Rainbow (Tamil - Telugu) and another Telugu film. She also has two Hindi projects on hand. It was difficult to adjust the dates for this project. Thus, she has opted out of the Nithin film," a source cited by the news portal claimed. However, it should also be noted that the actress has not issued any official statement confirming or denying the news as of now.

Meanwhile, with Rashmika’s exit from the movie, it is being said that Sreeleela might sign the Kudumula directorial. However, there is no official confirmation to this so far.

While Rashmika has reportedly opted out of Venky Kudumula’s movie, she is currently shooting for the sequel of her blockbuster movie Pushpa. The actress will be reprising her role as Srivalli in the Allu Arjun-led film. Pushpa 2: The Rule also stars Fahadh Faasil and is also rumoured to feature Sai Pallavi.