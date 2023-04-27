Rashmika Mandanna Looks Oh So Sexy In Beige Outfit, Proves She Is Called 'National Crush' For a Reason

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular and stylish actresses. She often makes head turns with her impeccable fashion sense. On Thursday too, the Pushpa actress took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of stylish pictures. In these clicks, Rashmika can be seen posing in a beige-coloured outfit. She opted for shimmer makeup, applied a golden highlighter on her cheekbone and left her hair half-tied. To complete the look, Rashmika went for smokey eyes, light pink lip share, and minimalistic jewellery.

As soon as Rashmika shared the pictures, fans rushed to the comment section to shower love on their favourite actress. One of the fans wrote, “Rashmika is a gorgeous lady. who agree with this statement." Another wrote, “So beautiful." One of the users called her ‘expression queen’ whereas one of the fans wrote, “Ufff the smile that lights up a million hearts".

On the work front, Rashmika is currently shooting for a romantic drama titled Rainbow co-starring Dev Mohan. Reportedly, Rainbow is the first female-centric film of Rashmika Mandanna. Speaking about the film, the actress earlier said, “For the first time I am playing the protagonist where the story is shot from the girl’s perspective. I am so so excited to bring this character alive for all of you. Rainbow is definitely such a movie that will both entertain and excite you.. the journey of the audience with the girl is going to be a crazy ride so bucket up all, this is going to be a fun ride."

Besides this, Rashmika will soon be seen in Pushpa: The Rule also. The actress will be reprising her role as Srivalli in the second installment of the Allu Arjun starrer. Directed by Sukumar, the shoot of Pushpa 2 is progressing at a brisk phase. On Allu Arjun’s birthday, the poster was released which has created a lot of buzz on the internet.

Apart from this, Rashmika also has an exciting Bollywood project in her pipeline. She will be sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor in the upcoming action drama titled Animal.

