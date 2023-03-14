Cricketer Shubman Gill took the internet by storm after multiple reports of him having a crush on South star Rashmika Mandanna surfaced online. Shubman Gill has been romantically linked to Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan after the duo was spotted together on a dinner date last year. On the other hand, Rashmika is said to be dating her Dear Comrade co-star Vijay Deverakonda.

Rashmika, who recently walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week, was finally asked about the rumours. In a video shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, a paparazzo says, “Rashmika ji aap sabke crush bann gaye ho… cricketers ke bhi." The Mission Majnu actress blushed and said, “Yaa."

However, Shubman recently rubbished all the speculations. An Instagram page named Instantbollywood had uploaded side-by-side pictures of Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna and Shubman Gill in a post, captioning it, “crush update: Rashmika Mandanna". The post received all sorts of reactions. While a section of the internet was happy, other people didn’t seem impressed. Later, the 23-year-old Indian batter took to the comment section of the post, saying “Which media interaction was this that I myself don’t know anything about."

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s dating rumours have been making headlines for a long time now. However, the two actors have never confirmed their romantic relationship. Earlier, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Rashmika shared that she’s very close to Vijay.

“I understand that we are actors, and the light is on us, with people wanting to know more about it. I see what is happening on social media, like watch a few videos and find it very cute, but Vijay and I don’t really sit and discuss. We have a gang of 15 people and given a chance we would be playing board games with them. We are actors, but for us, our friends are equally important, and it keeps us grounded," Rashmika had said about her equation with Vijay.

