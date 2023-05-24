HOT! Rashmika Mandanna's Red Look Will Leave You Gasping For Breath; Pics

Rashmika Mandanna is called the national crush for a reason. Each time the actress drops her pictures or videos on social media, she leaves everyone completely stunned. On Wednesday evening too, the Pushpa fame shared a glimpse of her recent photoshoot and the clicks are not setting fire on social media.

In these latest pictures, Rashmika can be seen posing in a red long coat paired with trousers of the same colour. She kept her hair open and held her goggles in her hand. The actress also ditched accessorised to let her outfit take the centerstage. Needless to say, Rashmika looked hottest as ever in these pictures.

The comments section of Rashmika Mandanna’s post is now flooded with fire and red heart emojis. A number of users are also calling her ‘crushmika’. One of the fans also wrote, ‘I love you’ in the comments section. Check out Rashmika Mandanna’s pictures here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will soon be seen in Animal with Ranbir Kapoor. Besides this, she has also been shooting for the sequel of Pushpa along with Allu Arjun. Sai Pallavi has also reportedly joined Pushpa: The Rule. Earlier today, Pinkvilla reported that Pushpa 2 is unlikely to release anytime before May 2024. Reportedly, director Sukumar wants to leave no stone unturned to bring the ‘best cinematic experience’ for the audience and therefore, he is likely to postpone the movie a little.

Just a few days back, it was reported that Rashmika will soon be romancing Shahid Kapoor in her next Bollywood movie. If reports are to be believed, the two actors will begin shooting for the film in a couple of weeks. However, it should also be noted that there is no official announcement regarding the movie as of now.